Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announces summer drive-in movie series

The following is a news release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is excited to announce its 2022 Summer Drive-In Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.

Throughout the summer, the Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing Jurassic Park followed by big-screen classic movies as the second feature. Admission passes will be $30 per carload at the gate. Movie attendees can save $10 by purchasing their passes at rmhcidaho.org/movieseries. All of the proceeds from the admission passes will be provided to RMHC of Idaho. Concessions will also be available from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie and 10% of concessions will support RMHC of Idaho.

Thursday, June 16 will kick off the summer drive-in movie series with Jurassic Park and JAWS

Thursday, July 14 will feature The Lost World, Jurassic Park and Back to the Future

Thursday, July 28 will feature Jurassic World and Back to the Future Part II

The 2022 season will wrap up on Thursday, August 11 with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and ET.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Each event will feature other free on-site activities from 7 to 9 p.m. which include:

GRIT League obstacle course

Bouncy houses

Glitter stencils

Sponsor activities (corn hole, spin the wheel, etc.)

Scavenger hunt to earn additional raffle tickets for three prizes to be given away before the start of the first movie

Kahoot trivia with prizes for the top three winners. (Kahoot trivia begins as soon as the information can be seen on the big screen.)

Fun giveaway bags will be provided to the first 100 cars.

Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle donated a KAYO FOX 70. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at each movie. $5/each or 5 for $20. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Aug. 11 movie.

RMHC of Idaho operates three programs across Idaho including the Ronald McDonald House in Boise, Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in Boise and Twin Falls, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls. The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and first opened its doors in September of 2019. Since opening, the Family Room has supported more than 1,200 families and had more than 7,000 visits.

The Family Room provides families with a home-like environment where they can get something to eat, take a shower, do laundry, watch television, take a nap, or even stay the night, all within steps of their ill or injured child. Any family with an ill or injured child at EIRMC is able to use the Family Room, whether they live right in Idaho Falls or traveled from outside the area. Having a child in the hospital is a huge financial burden for families. There is no cost for families to use RMHC of Idaho’s services and generous donations from the community make this possible. 100% of the funds raised stay local to support RMHC of Idaho programs.

Movie sponsors for the 2022 movie series are: Teton Toyota, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Environmental Coalition and Intermountain Anesthesia. RMHC of Idaho has partnered with Riverbend Communications as the media sponsor for this year’s movie series.