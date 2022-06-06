Shelley man charged with felony stalking

IDAHO FALLS — A 47-year-old Shelley man who allegedly broke into a woman’s house, strangled her and threw her to the ground last month is now facing new charges.

Michael Eatinger is facing felony stalking in the first degree, a no-contact order violation misdemeanor, and a violation of protection order misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an Idaho Falls Police officer talked to the female victim on May 16 when she had reported that Eatinger had sent her several text messages and was driving by her house from 1 a.m. to about 7 a.m.

In the text messages, he allegedly threatens the victim by saying he will put her current boyfriend in the hospital.

He also indicated that he was close to her home and that she should turn off her security cameras because he did not see police around.

The victim said she was afraid of Eatinger and that he wouldn’t leave her alone.

Eatinger appeared in court this week for the new charges and posted his $25,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Bonneville County Magistrate Court on June 10 at 1 p.m.

Previous arrest

Eatinger was arrested earlier for an incident that happened on May 7. He was charged with felony attempted strangulation, and several misdemeanors, which include battery, reckless driving and violating a civil protection order.

In that case, the same victim said that Eatinger, who was not legally allowed to go near her, came to her home, went inside without her permission and assaulted her.

The victim told officers that Eatinger broke into her house because he was looking for a man he believed was there.

She said she tried to stop him, and that’s when Eatinger allegedly grabbed her by her neck and threw her up against the wall and attempted to strangle her. She said Eatinger then slapped her across the face. She also said Eatinger threw her to the ground. The victim told police that Eatinger threatened to shoot her.

Click here to read the previous story. In that attempted strangulation case, he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 8 at 1 p.m.