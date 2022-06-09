Teens learn about pit maneuvers, how to shoot guns at law enforcement camp

IDAHO FALLS — A new camp is giving local teens the chance to learn about law enforcement first-hand.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office started its first Teen Law Enforcement Career Camp on Monday. It runs until Thursday. The camp is hosting 25 kids, ages 14 through 18, from the greater Bonneville County area.

“We are very excited with the response we got. We are excited to have this group of kids here and we are already excited about planning the next one,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Lovell explained there was already a waitlist of kids wanting to join the camp.

One 17-year-old named Kaiden Hansen signed up for the camp this year because he has always wanted to be a cop.

“My grandma and grandpa were both probation officers for Bonneville County so that’s kind of what interested me,” Hansen said. “This is an amazing camp, you learn so many things. You learn how to communicate, how to team build and be a better person.”

Lovell explained the teens have learned about gun safety and learned how to shoot guns at a gun range. They’ve also learned about the SWAT team and driven with deputies in patrol vehicles to learn pit maneuvers. On their last day of camp, they will get to experience dive training.

“We are trying to give as much hands-on experience as possible and have a little bit of fun at the same time and answer questions,” Lovell said. “Having this connection with our youth — whether they go into law enforcement or not — hopefully, we are helping to connect with them and educate them about the things we do in the community because it’s important for them to understand that.”

There have been team-building exercises that the kids have been a part of too. Lovell explained their job is a lot about teamwork and communicating with each other.

It’s his hope that some of the kids in the camp will one day join the sheriff’s office.

“If there are parents with kids out there or anybody that is interested in this profession, it’s a great career. It’s designed for people that want to make a difference, and that are willing to serve. We are a team, we are a family,” Lovell said. “Anybody that is interested in that, get a hold of us. We’d love to answer your questions. We’d love to explain the things we do and help people understand.”

Lovell said the sheriff’s office is planning to have another teen camp next year right around when school gets out. If there are questions, Lovell said to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200.

As for Kaiden, who hopes to join law enforcement one day, he encourages any kid to try out the camp that has an interest.

“I’ve been learning a lot of things that I would never have known in my entire life without this camp,” Kaiden said. “Day-to-day has been so much fun. I have loved it. (The) kids here are amazing. The energy here is just awesome.”