The owners of the Playmill Theatre (plus Tarzan and Jane!) answer 7 Questions with Emmy

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

The Playmill Theatre opened its doors for the first time on June 24, 1964 in West Yellowstone, Montana. Now, over 50 years later, the cast still provides quality family entertainment every summer with three different shows, yummy treats and lots of memories.

Roger and Heidi Merrill met at the Playmill as actors years ago and bought the theatre in 2005. I sat down with them (along with Tarzan and Jane) and asked the following questions:

How did you become involved in the Playmill?

Heidi – you are known for Heidi’s famous fudge. Where did the recipe come from, what is the most popular flavor and do you have a favorite?

What’s your favorite play you’ve done at the Playmill?

Can you tell me about ‘Bright Star’ – the new production on your stage this year?

Has anybody famous attended a play here? If so, who?

How do you know who to choose after you’ve seen all the actors audition?

What’s your favorite thing about being in the theater business?

How do you make every performance special?

Watch my entire interview at the Playmill in the video player above.

The Playmill is presenting ‘Tarzan,’ ‘Bright Star,’ and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ this summer. You can get more information and tickets here – and follow the Playmill on Facebook and Instagram.

