US-93 between Challis and Salmon closed today for emergency culvert replacement

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

CHALLIS — On Tuesday, at 8 a.m., the Idaho Transportation Department will be closing US-93 north of Cow Creek Road between Challis and Salmon to replace a collapsed culvert. Work is expected to take approximately four hours.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the work and the location we’ll have to close the road completely to replace the culvert,” said ITD Area Manager Cody Schmidt. “We’ll do everything we can to finish the repair as quickly as possible since there is no local detour route available.”

Gravel fill has been added to ensure the safety of the public until the repair can be completed. Drivers should slow when approaching the area and follow reduced speed limit signs to avoid windshield damage.

Motorists are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app for the latest updates on construction, detours, and road closures.