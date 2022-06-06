Utah man dies in reservoir near Preston

PRESTON (KSL.com) — A Cache County, Utah, man drowned Sunday in Idaho, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on a small raft at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, when witnesses saw him tip over about 30 yards away from the shore, KSL.com reports. A witness saw him struggling in the water briefly but did not see him again, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Rescue crews began searching and recovered the man’s body about two hours later. His name has not yet been released.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends on this tragic Sunday afternoon,” Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar said.