Wrong way driver causes fatal crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, on Interstate-15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County.

A 35-year-old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate-15 near milepost 140 where he encountered a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra Pickup. The vehicles collided. The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes. The Silverado came to rest in the median.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was pronounced dead on scene. He was wearing his seatbelt. The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt and required extrication from the GMC before being transported to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance.

The northbound lanes of Interstate-15 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.