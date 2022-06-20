Man dies after driving down 20-foot embankment on motorcycle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in Valley County.

A 26-year-old man from Meridian was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road on a 2022 Ducati motorcycle. He drove off the road and down a 20-foot embankment. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to Cascade Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.