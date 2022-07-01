1 dead, 4 hospitalized in northern Idaho golf cart crash

PRIEST LAKE – Five adults were involved in a rollover golf cart crash in northern Idaho Friday night.

It occurred around 9 p.m. Friday night on West Lakeshore Road near the Priest Lake Golf Course, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Specific details about the crash and the victims’ names were not provided, but the driver, a 57-year-old woman, apparently lost control. The passengers included a 45-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. All of them were from the Spokane, Washington area.

The 52-year-old man was killed instantly. The other four were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for about three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved. The victim’s family members have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.