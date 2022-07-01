A Feel Good Friday surprise for an 87-year-old gas station worker set to retire this month

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Ray Cook will retire on his 88th birthday later this month. He has worked at the Sam’s Club fuel station in Idaho Falls for about 13 years and loves taking care of his customers.

Ray used to own A&W on 17th Street and ran his own gas station in downtown Idaho Falls for over 40 years. He has met thousands of people and always greets his customers with a smile.

We wanted to thank Ray for all he’s done over the years so we surprised him with some retirement gifts while he was on the job. Check out the video in the video player above!