Ada County marine unit searching lake after ‘tragic incident’ Monday at Lucky Peak

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Law enforcement water teams were still scouring Lucky Peak Lake on Tuesday after a jet ski rider went missing Monday night near the Barclay Bay ramp.

Two people were riding on a jet ski on Monday when one of them fell into the water at about 9 p.m., according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. That person never resurfaced.

Ada County marine deputies were part of the search Tuesday, but the water was “deep and choppy” in that area, according to Patrick Orr, the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Ada County marine deputies are actively involved in the recovery of a person who fell off a personal watercraft in Lucky Peak last night and did not resurface. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 19, 2022

“Barclay Bay ramp will be moving slow today,” the Lucky Peak Lake and Dam Facebook page posted on Tuesday. “Officials are engaged in recovery efforts following a tragic incident last night.”