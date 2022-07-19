TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
82°
clear sky
humidity: 20%
wind: 8mph W
H 92 • L 85

Ada County marine unit searching lake after ‘tragic incident’ Monday at Lucky Peak

Sally Krutzig, Idaho Statesman

Idaho

  Published at

Share This
lucky peak
Lucky Peak Lake is part of Lucky Peak State Park and is a highly popular recreation spot. | Statesman file

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Law enforcement water teams were still scouring Lucky Peak Lake on Tuesday after a jet ski rider went missing Monday night near the Barclay Bay ramp.

Two people were riding on a jet ski on Monday when one of them fell into the water at about 9 p.m., according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. That person never resurfaced.

Ada County marine deputies were part of the search Tuesday, but the water was “deep and choppy” in that area, according to Patrick Orr, the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“Barclay Bay ramp will be moving slow today,” the Lucky Peak Lake and Dam Facebook page posted on Tuesday. “Officials are engaged in recovery efforts following a tragic incident last night.”

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: