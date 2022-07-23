BLM battling 300-acre fire near Pocatello
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
POCATELLO – Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management are battling a blaze near Pocatello.
Sara Morelli with the BLM tells EastIdahoNews.com the East Gap Fire started Saturday around 1:25 a.m. in Blackrock Canyon.
It’s burning 300 acres, as of 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. There is no report of injuries or threats to homes or buildings in the area.
“Fire crews worked throughout the night and are continuing to work today with multiple resources and crews assigned to the fire,” a news release from the BLM says.
There are seven fire engines there right now, along with a hotshot crew and a bulldozer.
EastIdahoNews.com will continue to follow the fire’s progress and provide updates as we receive them.