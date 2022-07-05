Bridge to Hayden Pond near Salmon to be replaced starting this month

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Summer visitors to Hayden Pond, south of Salmon, are asked to be patient while the bridge spanning Hayden Creek to the popular fishing pond is replaced.

The existing dilapidated bridge will be removed and replaced with a new 50-foot long by 12-foot wide bridge along with new concrete support structures. There will be no access across the creek while the bridge is being replaced. Construction is planned to begin July 5 and is expected to be completed before the Labor Day weekend.

Hayden Creek supports threatened wild Chinook salmon, steelhead, and bull trout. In-stream construction work to replace the bridge support structures can only be completed during July through mid-August to avoid impacts to native fish spawning and rearing. This short term disruption of access to the area will provide a long term benefit of future maintenance, planned improvements, and continued fish stocking.

Anglers looking for other nearby fishing options may consider the Lemhi River at the Hayden Creek Access Area or perhaps Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon. Both offer good summer fishing opportunity.

This project is angler dollars at work, as it is funded by Idaho Fish and Game fishing license sales.

Thank you for your patience while access to the popular fishing pond is improved. For more information, please contact the Salmon Regional office at (208) 756-2271.