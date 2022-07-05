TODAY'S WEATHER
Check out these photos and drone video from the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

IDAHO FALLS — The 29th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration lit up the night sky Monday at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. The show featured 18,237 “high-flying, ground-shaking” fireworks to pay tribute to America’s Founding Fathers and those who have fought for our country.

An estimated 200,000 spectators watched the 31-minute fireworks display. Here are some spectacular photos courtesy of Melaleuca, along with drone video and video of the finale in the player above.

