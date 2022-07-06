City of Rexburg to host 2 free summer concert series

REXBURG — There’s something for everyone as the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department prepares for not one, but two free summer concert series this summer, with performances beginning next week.

Between the two series, the public will be treated to performances from vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, a capella groups and a rock band.

“We decided to do the two concert series because we wanted more opportunities to showcase the talents of our citizens,” says Rexburg Arts event coordinator Carly Paul. “We also wanted to be able to have a more casual vibe at the park and a more formal vibe at the Romance (Theater). We are trying to encourage the public to take part in the arts in many different ways. Having both venues enables us to stick to our motto, ‘Art for everyone.’”

Arts in the Park performances will be held each Monday at 7 p.m. at the Beehive Pavilion in Porter Park, through Aug. 15. The Summer Romance series will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theater, through Aug. 10.

Arts in the Park kicks off Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m., with the popular American Footworks dance team. The group features 18 young dancers and about 20 different styles of traditional American dancing, including square dancing, Cajun, the Lindy Hop, and the Southern Waltz and they specialize in American clogging.

The group’s appearance at the park precedes a busy summer schedule of dancing around the globe.

“We have toured around the world for 10 years now, and were the host team for the International Dance Festival Rexburg hosted,” says Mindy Larsen of American Footworks. “This year, we are touring in Europe again, spending a month in Portugal, Spain and France.”

Nurture Harps, featuring Justine Turcotte, Kristen Moncayo, Lindsay Nielson, and Jill Weaver, will open Rexburg’s Summer Romance Concert Series, July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theater. | Courtesy photo.

Just a couple days later and a few blocks over, Nurture Harps will start the Summer Romance series at the historic Romance Theater, Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Rexburg musician Justine Turcotte will be joined by other talented harpists in a performance featuring well-known folk songs such as “Lavender’s Blue;” a few Disney tunes, including vignettes from Mary Poppins and Toy Story; and the show will end with “Cueca,” a fast-paced Spanish piece that uses the harp for the melody and for percussion.

“Everyone from young to old will be sure to be nurtured and uplifted by this concert,” Turcotte says.

Read more about the rest of the performances at rexburgarts.org. The concerts will feature a mixture of genres, with all concerts free to the public and guaranteed family-friendly.

“At the park, the audience can expect a fun, family-friendly, casual vibe,” Paul says. “Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs, get dinner at one of the food trucks we have scheduled, and enjoy being outside. At the Romance, expect a family-friendly, cultural experience. Bring your whole family, grab some popcorn and drinks, and learn more about music. It’s a great opportunity to teach kids about different kinds of music and how to be a considerate audience member.”

Arts in the Park, Mondays at 7 p.m. at Porter Park, 2nd W. First South, Rexburg

July 11, American Footworks

July 18, The Violin Sextet, Yellowstone Brass

July 25, BYU-Idaho A Capella Groups

Aug. 1, Sing-Along

Aug. 8, Ryan Gifford

Aug. 15, Hazel Paul Band, Phaedra Marvin

Summer Romance, Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theater, 2 E. Main Street, Rexburg