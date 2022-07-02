Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which is about four miles east of the Lane Clark rest area between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Lovell says the driver was headed towards Idaho Falls at the time. He isn’t sure what caused it, but he says no one was hurt. It’s not clear if the driver was a man or a woman or how many people were involved.

Central Fire District in Jefferson County responded and was able to put the fire out shortly after arriving. Idaho State Police helped direct traffic during the ordeal.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional details if we get any new information.

The view from the rear window. | Brooke Saville

A photo of the RV fire as seen from the window of a passing vehicle. | Brooke Saville

Tina Hoyle

Cyndle Cook

Cyndle Cook