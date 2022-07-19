Drivers injured in 2 separate crashes near Rigby

RIGBY – Multiple people were injured in two separate crashes near Rigby Monday evening.

The first crash occurred at 5:11 p.m. about a mile east of the North Rigby Exit and involved two vehicles, according to Lt. Blake Higley with the Idaho State Police.

Higley says the driver of the first vehicle was trying to change lanes. He didn’t check his blind spot and quickly overcorrected after seeing another vehicle in that lane. This caused the vehicle behind him to hit a guard rail.

The driver in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the westbound side of the highway as a result.

Several minutes later, ISP made a traffic stop near the Menan-Roberts Exit. Traffic was already backed up and there was a rear-end collision.

Higley says the driver of the rear-ended vehicle was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are back open, as of 7:07 p.m.