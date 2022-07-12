Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday and Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern and central Idaho is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday morning and it is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees are expected throughout Tuesday, and on Wednesday, temperatures will rise to between 93 and 100 degrees.

Additionally, cooling during Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is expected to be poor with temperatures only falling into the 60s and low 70s.

The following communities are impacted by the heat advisory: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Ririe, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,

Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Officials advise residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.