Highway reopens after SUV driver crashes into cement truck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Friday at approximately 1:20 p.m., at westbound US 30 near Batiste Road in Bannock County.

A 40-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2012 Land Rover SUV westbound on US 30 near Batiste Road. A 43-year-old male from Pocatello was driving a cement truck eastbound on US 30. The Land Rover crossed the center line and the vehicles collided. The driver of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic on US 30 was impacted for approximately one hour to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate that alcohol may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.