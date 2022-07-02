ISP cracking down on drunk driving this holiday weekend

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS – Now through Independence Day, Idaho State Police Troopers will join members of the North Idaho DUI Task Force to help stop impaired drivers before a tragedy can occur.

The extra patrols this holiday weekend are a joint effort by law enforcement to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities that occur due to impaired drivers.

“We know families and communities look forward to celebrating the 4th of July each year, and we hope they have a safe and fun holiday,” ISP Lieutenant Allen Ashby said. “Gathering together with our families and friends is part of what makes holidays so important to many of us. That’s why we’re asking everyone to celebrate responsibly. Care enough about others to plan ahead. Choose a safe ride home if you’re using alcohol or other impairing substances”.

Impaired driving is dangerous and deadly.

In Idaho, hundreds of people are injured and killed each year due to drivers who choose to drive while impaired. ISP Troopers see the damage firsthand and know lives and families are shattered when a loved one is lost due to an impaired driver.

“We all know the dangers of impaired driving, and we’re not telling people they can’t celebrate the holiday,” said ISP Sergeant Justin Scotch. “Nearly everyone carries a phone these days. It makes it easy to find a safe ride. There’s really no excuse for not calling a friend or using a taxi or ride-share service. Most folks make the right choice, and we’re grateful for those who choose not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. Our goal is for everyone to get home safely.”

RELATED | Grand Teton Park officials urging boaters to be safe on the water this weekend

In addition to looking for impaired drivers on Idaho’s highways, law enforcement officers with the North Idaho DUI Task Force will also be looking for drivers operating a boat or watercraft while impaired. It only takes a second for an afternoon of fun on the water to turn deadly.

Partnerships like these help keep our roads safe and save lives. Crashes caused by impaired driving can increase on holidays like July 4th, which is why these extra patrols are so important. Working together, we hope to educate people of the dangers of impaired driving and help keep Idahoans safe.

Whatever your holiday plans include, make sure you celebrate the 4th safely on the road and the water and always drive sober.