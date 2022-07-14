ISU College of Business to offer sales ‘masterclass’ to public

POCATELLO — A course previously only available to Idaho State University business students will now be offered to the public.

The Professional Selling masterclass will provide sales and negotiation tactics, and trust-building skills, according to a release from the university.

“I believe customers deserve an amazing buying experience. However, most customers resist interacting with salespeople. Our mission is to change this and elevate salespeople to the role of trusted advisor; so they are welcomed into any living room or boardroom,” ISU College of Business instructor Kent Malinowski says in the release.

The class will be divided into seven sessions, including an introductory zoom meeting, a two-day boot camp and five half-day clinics. They will begin in early September and run through the first week of December, with flex scheduling allowing attendees to fit classes into their schedule.

“Whether they’re selling hardware, firmware, software, haircare, or health care, from advertising to mergers and acquisitions, this course has something for everyone,” Malinowski said.

Early-bird and group rates are available.

For more information or to register, visit the website — here.