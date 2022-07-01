Juvenile court renamed in honor of retiring judge

POCATELLO — After 29 years of service to the community and its youths, Judge Bryan K. Murray retired Thursday from the Bannock County Juvenile Court.

When he arrived for his planned retirement ceremony, he was greeted with new signage on the juvenile justice center commemorating his service.

The 6th District Juvenile Court in Pocatello has been renamed the Bryan K. Murray Juvenile Justice Center. The announcement surprised Murray, his daughter Seleta Talbot Murray told EastIdahoNews.com.

A post on the Bannock County Facebook page paid tribute to Murray for his “many accomplishments.”

“Judge Murray’s legacy will continue well beyond his retirement,” the post reads. “The impacts he’s made during his tenure as a Magistrate Judge are felt all around our county and the state. Congratulations, Judge Murray! We thank you for your service.”

Murray began his law career as a public defender in the Bannock County Juvenile Court system.

He took the judge’s bench in 1993 and almost immediately began changing how the system deals with juvenile offenders.

During his time as a judge, the state of Idaho has gone from treating juveniles as small adults to still-developing youths, he recently told EastIdahoNews.com.

“If we help them create a good life, they’ve got something to lose, they’re not going to want to go out and commit crimes and cause problems,” he said.

While his retirement is official as of Friday, he plans to continue his career as a senior judge, meaning he will fill in for absent judges. He will also be involved in training and education programs for active judges.

He will also continue to serve the Pocatello community as a mentor.