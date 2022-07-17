Local Pride foundation seeking sponsorships for community celebration

The following is a news release from the Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation.

POCATELLO – The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation is currently searching for any companies or organizations interested in being a sponsor for the RISE UP pride event in August.

The theme of this first-of-its-kind annual Pride celebration is all about unity — coming together as a community to rise up in the face of oppression, fear, and injustice. This day-long event will include food trucks, vendors, family activities in the earlier hours, adult-only areas, educational opportunities about sexual health and the history of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the 1600s.

Sponsorship levels vary, from $10,000 to be the Presenting Sponsor all the way to individual sponsors donating whatever they can. Funds raised for the Pride event will pay for costs, and any remaining will be used to continue funding the SEIPF’s programs throughout the year.

This Pride event — happening August 27 — will also be held yearly in Pocatello by the SEIPF, so annual sponsorship opportunities are available. These programs include Rainbow Families, a parent-driven opportunity for families with LGBTQ+ family members to build social and support networks with other families that look like theirs, and QTalks, scheduled community opportunities to come together for educational and social interaction with guest speakers and subject matter experts to address varied topics as they relate to life in the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information, reach out to the SEIPF at info@seipf.org, or call (208) 637-4985. Any sponsorship donation is appreciated as we work to unify our community.