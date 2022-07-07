Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy, reaching speeds over 90 miles per hour

IDAHO FALLS — An 18-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly fleeing from a deputy in a vehicle and reaching speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

Jordan Lee Ghan was charged with a felony for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He was arrested Sunday afternoon. The case was filed against him on Tuesday, July 5.

According to a news release, Ghan was driving a black sports car with no front bumper or license plate on Sunday. He was driving west on east Lincoln Road near 25th East when he came up behind a deputy traveling in the same direction.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle do an immediate u-turn and quickly drove away reaching speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

The deputy attempted to stop Ghan. He saw that Ghan was swerving in and out of traffic, and squeezing in between vehicles in a small gap at North Ammon Road before driving southbound.

In the news release, it said due to safety concerns, the deputy decided to discontinue his attempt to stop Ghan.

An Idaho State Police officer in the area observed the same behavior and advised deputies that Ghan was last seen turning into Mobile Home Estates off 1st Street. Deputies searched the area and found Ghan’s vehicle parked and unoccupied near North Eve and Adam Drive.

According to the release, after contacting the registered owner, deputies were told Ghan should be the only person driving it. The vehicle owner was able to contact Ghan by phone. Ghan came out from a residence a few blocks away.

Ghan denied he had been driving the vehicle, telling deputies he had been at the residence for a while and a friend could vouch for him.

However, deputies confirmed with the people at the residence that Ghan had just arrived moments before and it was unusual for him to park several blocks away and walk to the residence.

Ghan is set for a preliminary hearing in Bonneville County court at 1 p.m. on July 19. His bond was set at $15,000.