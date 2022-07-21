Man arrested after crime spree involving crashes, arson, vehicle theft and gunshots

RUPERT — Idaho State Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that involves arson, vehicle theft, gunshots and more crashes.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police reports show an Idaho State Police trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run collision near milepost 204 on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County. The trooper was advised that a 2006 Toyota Sequoia collided with a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup.

Additional information indicated the Sequoia driver — 39-year-old Patrick Krongo Kaberi from Kemmerer, Wyoming — ran from the crash but soon after returned and tried to take the F-350. When the pickup driver refused to hand over his keys, Kaberi allegedly poured gasoline on the F-350 and set it on fire.

When a passerby in a GMC Sierra stopped to help put out the flames, Kaberi allegedly stole the newly arrived vehicle. Then, as he left the scene behind the wheel of the Sierra, Kaberi allegedly struck the passerby, a 42-year-old Ammon man.

A Heyburn Police officer responding to the incident tried to use spike strips on the Sierra, but Kaberi avoided the strips and continued driving. The Heyburn officer pursued the Sierra, which exited the freeway. Once off the freeway, Kaberi allegedly maneuvered the Sierra and intentionally collided with the Heyburn Police car, a 2013 Ford Taurus.

Both vehicles were damaged and stopped. As Kaberi got out of the Sierra, the officer unsuccessfully tried to use a Taser. Kaberi then allegedly stole the police vehicle and tried to run over the officer. The officer fired multiple shots into the police vehicle, striking Kaberi as he drove away.

About a mile later, the police vehicle became inoperable due to damage sustained during the collision, and Kaberi ran into a cornfield. Officers found the empty police car and contained the area. A police K-9 was deployed and located Kaberi nearby.

Kaberi was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Minidoka Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound and K-9 contact injuries.

He was medically cleared and booked into the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center on probable cause for arson for lighting the F-350 on fire, grand theft for stealing the Sierra, a second count of grand theft for stealing the Heyburn Police vehicle, and aggravated battery for striking the driver of the Sierra with the Sierra. He was also charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer for using the Sierra to crash into the Heyburn Police vehicle and a count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for trying to run over the Heyburn Police officer. He was later issued additional citations for reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to wear a safety restraint.

The injuries to Kaberi were considered non-life threatening, and he remains in jail. No medical update is available.

No injuries were reported by the involved Heyburn Police officer, an eight-year veteran. He is on administrative leave per Heyburn City policy.

The Ammon man who had driven the GMC Sierra was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is no update on his medical condition. The Sierra sustained extensive damage when it collided with the Heyburn Police vehicle.

The driver of the burned Ford F-350 involved in the original collision, a 43-year-old man from Twin Falls, was not hurt.

Detectives continue investigating, and additional charges may be forwarded to the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Critical Incident Task Force is conducting the investigation. The task force is a team of investigators and professional staff from the Idaho State Police and local law enforcement agencies who provide investigative and other assistance to law enforcement agencies in police use of force and other critical incidents.