Man dies in Camas County motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD – A Hailey man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Fairfield Saturday night.

The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Forest Service Road 227 35 miles west of Fairfield, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The 47-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound on a 2017 KTM motorcycle. For an unknown reason, he drove off the road and came to a stop near a riverbed.

He died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.