Man drowns after boat overturns in Salmon River

SALMON — A Salmon man drowned in Lemhi County after his boat overturned Thursday afternoon.

Abraham Murray, 80, was in a boat that flipped around 2:15 p.m. in the Salmon River about a mile south of the tower rock boat ramp, according to a news release.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Salmon Search and Rescue and Salmon EMTs responded to the scene. Other members of the boating party were able to get Murray to the river bank and perform life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful.