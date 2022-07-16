TODAY'S WEATHER
Missing child found and is safe, police say

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Cylar Pasley

UPDATE

Cylar Pasley has been found and is safe, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman.

Additional details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department on Friday.

IFPD is currently searching for missing juvenile, Cylar Pasley, a 9-year-old male. Cylar has autism and was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1st Street between Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road. Cylar has blond hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a red shirt, blue swim trunks and no shoes.

Anyone who has seen Cylar or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to immediately call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

