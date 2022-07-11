Pet of the Week: Annie

Our Pet of the Week is Annie!

Annie is a two-year-old Weimaraner/Labrador mix. She is a very sweet girl that loves other dogs and cats and is good around other people.

Annie loves car rides, playing and being around people.

Meet Annie and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.