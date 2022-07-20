Pocatello woman facing up to life in prison for selling fentanyl, other drug crimes

POCATELLO — A wanted woman was arrested after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop.

Sadie Marie Priest, 25, faces felony charges for delivery of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband to a jail, court records show. She has also been charged with two misdemeanors, for possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to an officer.

Pocatello police officers conducted a traffic stop on Bench Road in Pocatello around 2 a.m. July 7, after a Ford 500 exited a parking lot without stopping at a stop sign, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The male driver gave officers consent to search the vehicle during the stop. During the search, officers found drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe, on the passenger-side floorboard.

A woman in the passenger seat verbally identified herself. During the search, officers also found an Idaho ID card identifying the woman as Priest, not by the name she had provided.

Officers discovered an arrest warrant for Priest, who, in January, sold two fentanyl pills to an Idaho State Police confidential informant. According to an affidavit of probable cause, in that case, the sale occurred at Alameda Park in Pocatello.

Priest was taken to Bannock County Jail. During booking, a detention deputy found a screw-top container filled with 26 “Dirty 30” fentanyl pills.

Officers tested the pipe found inside the car. Tests returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Priest was booked into Bannock County Jail, where she is held on two separate $10,000 bonds.

Though Priest has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Priest could face life in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Evans for a preliminary hearing on July 28.