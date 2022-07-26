Rigby man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash

LONE PINE – A Rigby man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle rolled on ID Highway 28.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at milepost 44 south of Lone Pine, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 51-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving a 2007 Freightliner dump truck. For an unknown reason, the vehicle rolled over after he veered off the right side of the road.

ISP reports he was wearing a seatbelt. Though he was airlifted to the hospital, the news release does not specify the extent of his injuries.

The westbound lane was blocked for four hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage. The crash remains under investigation.