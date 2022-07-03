Road project in the works on two sections of Highway 20 in Ashton

ASHTON – Two road improvements projects are slated to begin in Ashton this week.

Construction will get underway on Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and SH-47. The project will focus on improving the traffic flow and safety of the area.

“The US-20 / SH-47 intersection project will consist of a stoplight, new curb and sidewalks, storm sewer work, and pavement. Work is scheduled to be completed in October. Traffic patterns will change periodically to allow for construction,” ITD officials said in a news release.

The second project is a pavement overlay starting near North Fremont High School and continuing to Bear Gulch. Crews will resurface the road to add a layer of protection. It’s expeced to last about 15 days.

Lane closures may come as a result of the project, so be prepared for traffic delays.

Drivers are asked to be extra cautious. Follow all traffic signs, flaggers and observe the posted speed limit.

Those with questions about the US-20/SH-47 intersection can contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

For questions about the SH-47 micro surfacing project, contact the Idaho Transportation District 6 office at (208) 745-7781.