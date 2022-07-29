Stuck pedal causes driver to run stop sign as SUV plows into home, police say

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

The driver of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling south on Wabash Avenue when an object became stuck on the gas pedal, according to Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. This prevented the driver from stopping at the intersection.

A person driving a Mercury Mountaineer was traveling west on Lomax Street through the intersection when the van hit the SUV.

Courtesy Amy Sunderland

“The van spun around, and the Mountaineer continued onto the sidewalk and into a home,” Clements says.

The foundation and exterior of the home on the 600 block of Lomax Street were significantly damaged. A person inside the room opposite the wall that was struck is OK.

Both drivers had minor injuries. Clements says the minivan driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and reminds everyone to keep the space around vehicle pedals clear.