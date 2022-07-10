Suicidal man allegedly causes two crashes and incident with police

REXBURG — A 41-year-old Island Park man got into two vehicle crashes Saturday during multiple alleged attempts to commit suicide.

The man was driving northbound on 2nd East in Rexburg in a 2017 Dodge Ram at around 11 a.m. Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com that the man intentionally rammed his vehicle into a 2007 Toyota Yaris at a high rate of speed in a suicide attempt at Stationary Road and 2nd East.

He then fled the scene. The crash injured two occupants in the Yaris, who were transported to Madison Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suicidal man continued northbound on 2nd East and turned into the Walmart parking lot. He then rammed a shipping container in the parking lot at a high rate of speed in another suicide attempt.

When officers arrived, Hagen said the man wanted officers to shoot and kill him and his dog.

The man was ultimately placed into protective custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

He has pending charges for aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident and felony injury to property.

