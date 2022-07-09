UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash

UPDATE:

Teton County Coroner Theresa Lerch told EastIdahoNews.com the man killed in Friday’s accident on Idaho Highway 33 was 38-year-old Roberto Rodriquez Segundo of Driggs.

The crash is currently under investigation. A call to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DRIGGS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Idaho Highway 33 near milepost 138, in Teton County.

The crash occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, July 8, according to an ISP news release.

A 38-year-old male from Driggs was driving an Acura MDX, traveling northbound on ID-33. A 33-year-old-male from Gainesville, Florida was driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a camp trailer, traveling southbound on ID-33.

The Acura crossed left of center colliding with the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Acura, who has not been identified, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance and his passenger, a 43-year-old female also from Gainesville, Florida, was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Acura was not wearing a seat belt; the occupants of the Ford were wearing their seat belts.

The northbound and southbound lanes of ID-33 were blocked for approximately four hours.