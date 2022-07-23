Weekend golf tournament in Rigby supporting local veterans

RIGBY – A local trucking company is gearing up for its annual charity golf tournament Saturday.

Super T Transport is hosting its 7th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby. All the proceeds will benefit the Military Affairs Committee in Idaho Falls.

Chelsey Stoddart, one of the organizers, tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re looking forward to supporting local veterans at this year’s event.

“With (rising) food prices and fuel prices … we know that they need (the support) now more than ever,” Stoddart says. “The Military Affairs Committee will help them if they have broke down cars, travel expenses, house payments and all sorts of other things.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony and the National Anthem. There will be a warplane flyover and several speakers.

Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag” and Kelly Strong’s “Freedom Isn’t Free” will be recited. Bob Skinner with the American Foreign Legion will give some remarks, along with Stoddart.

More than 100 people will be participating in 2-person teams for an 18-hole tournament.

“The golf tournament is full,” says Stoddart. “We started advertising about a month ago and people had to sign up. We’ve got 108 players this year.”

But anyone is welcome to attend the program in the morning, make a donation or purchase a raffle ticket. Prizes include a mini bike, golf bags and many more items contributed with the help of 68 sponsors. The prize drawing will happen at the end of the tournament.

The tournament is expected to last until 4 p.m.

A local musician will be performing in the evening.

The annual golf tournament got started 41 years ago, but Super T has been hosting it for the last seven years. Stoddart says it wasn’t a fundraiser when it first started. She’s glad to support a local organization through this event.

Last year’s tournament raised $21,000 for the Military Affairs Committee and more than $125,000 have benefitted local veterans over the years as a result of this event.

“We didn’t raise quite as much (during the COVID-19 pandemic),” Stoddart explains. “Last year did go up a little bit. Looking at just our sponsor money this year, we’re almost at $20,000. But then we do raffle tickets, a 50-50 pot, betting holes and a bunch of other fundraising games throughout the (tournament). I’m hoping that we will at least match that $21,000, if not, be over that (amount).”

Stoddart is grateful for all the support and she’s excited to return for the 7th year in a row.

“Super T hosts it but it would not be possible without the sponsors, players and members of the community that come and donate,” she says. “We appreciate all the generous donations.”

Jefferson Hills Golf Course is at 4074 East 500 North.