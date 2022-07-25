Woman killed, 2 taken to hospital following crash near Twin Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22 at 5:40 p.m. on US 93 at 3700 N, in Twin Falls County.

A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 North. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US 93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old man from Wendell, was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He had two passengers: a 25-year-old woman from Castleford, who was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, and a 44-year-old woman from Twin Falls, who was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injures at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old man from Buhl, was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

Traffic on US 93 was blocked in both direction for approximately three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. The lanes have re-opened.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police was assisted in its investigation by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, the Filer Police Department, the Filer Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner.