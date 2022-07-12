You’re invited to 2 separate events at Idaho Falls Zoo this month

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Things are really heating up at the Idaho Falls Zoo this July.

The month is full of events so bring your friends and family to the best little zoo in the west.

Wines in the Wild is an evening full of wine tasting and music with the Jazz House Big Band. This adults-only event is hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society and will take place on Friday, July 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Food will be available for separate purchase. Tickets include access to the zoo and unlimited wine tastings. You must be 21 or older to attend and show valid ID. As a fundraiser, TPZS membership is not valid for this event. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

Each month throughout the season, artist Twyla Mahelona with Mahelona Studio will guide a small group of participants to create beautiful watercolor pieces for Watercolor in the Wild. For the July series, we will be painting our zebras.

The event is happening Wednesday, July 20 for people 16 and older. Space is limited so purchase your ticket right away. Ticket purchase includes all materials and admission to the zoo.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.