City of Arco under boil order

ARCO — The city of Arco is under a boil order and will be until at least Wednesday afternoon.

The city posted an alert on its website. Its been in place since Friday after regular monthly samples were taken of the water and two out of three samples came back with E. coli.

“It could have been a number of things. We’ve had a couple of heavy, heavy rainfall. It could have been from that or anything,” said Tim Snyder, maintenance lead with the city of Arco.

E. coli bacteria can make residents sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. E. coli’s presence indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

Snyder said a sample was taken on Monday and the test results came back negative for E. coli. Another sample was taken and he said city officials are waiting for the test results to see if the boil order can be lifted. He said they should have test results Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to have two consecutive samples that pass,” he said. “We have flushed our lines and drained and cleaned all of our tanks to take precautions.”

For now, Snyder said residents can boil water for five minutes before consuming.