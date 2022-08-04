Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies found his body at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the general area where he was last seen, Patrick Orr, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday.

Sichulailuck had been missing since July 18, when he fell off the back of the watercraft near Barclay Bay ramp and did not resurface. Another person was operating the jet ski, officials have said.

The coroner’s report listed the cause and manner of death as “pending.”

Sichulailuck lived in Boise with his grandparents, according to a GoFundMe page created by family members to help with funeral costs. The account raised $10,000 in five days.

“Bobby was raised by his grandparents, who are the most kind and generous people you could ever meet,” a family member wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Bobby helped them often working on cars, catching fish for the family and fixing things in the house and yard. Bobby was very close to his cousins, aunts, uncles and dad and was loved by all.”

The family said a memorial service is being planned following the recovery of the teen’s body.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and support,” the GoFundMe page said. “It has been a long and painful 16 days, but we finally have our boy and can now say goodbye properly.”