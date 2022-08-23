Crews find body of woman missing since Friday flooding at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK (KSL.com) — Crews on Monday evening found the body of a hiker who was swept away when flooding hit Zion National Park three days prior.

Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, about 6 miles south of the Narrows, where she had been hiking, National Park Service officials said in a statement.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent.

More than 170 people helped search for Agnihotri over the three days she was missing.

“These responders worked inside and outside the park. The response involved work by swift water trained rescuers, search dogs, and a total of more than 1,500 person-hours searching in and near the Virgin River,” according to the statement.

Zion National Park rangers responded Friday afternoon to a report that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava, park officials said. While rangers did not find anyone unaccounted for at the time, later Friday night, rangers received a report of one missing person from a park visitor. Agnihotri was at the national park with some university friends. Her friends reported she went forward while they hung back.