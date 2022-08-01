Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for man missing since Saturday

LEWISTON — Idaho State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a man who was last seen Saturday.

Randy Clark Jackson, 71, was supposed to be driving from Kamaih to Lewiston and back to Lewiston on Saturday afternoon. He was seen in Lewiston but nobody has seen or heard from him since.

Jackson was wearing a gray button shirt, blue or black shorts, brown shoes and gray socks. He is possibly driving a 1995 green GMC Suburban with no license plate. The SUV has a “We the People” bumper sticker.

Jackson is 6’02”, weighs around 360 lbs. and has red hair and blue eyes. He suffers from hearing loss and has back and hip issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.