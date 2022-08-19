Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and has helped grow the fair from a population of 2,500 to almost 20,000 people.

Natalie is actively involved in her community and always helps where she can.

We heard about Natalie’s dedication to those around her and decided to surprise her for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video above to see how it all went down.