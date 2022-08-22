Fauci to depart Biden administration

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday announced that he will be leaving government work at the end of the year.

“I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden,” Fauci said in a statement. “I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert who recently was the face of the US medical response to the Covid-19 pandemic, told CNN in July that he would be leaving government at the end of Biden’s current term in office but did not announce a set time he would be leaving.

