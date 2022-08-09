Garage a total loss following American Falls structure fire

AMERICAN FALLS — A structure fire in American Falls caused residents near the 2900 block of South Frontage Road to be evacuated on Tuesday.

The Power County and Rockland fire departments, along with the Power County Sheriff’s Office, Power County EMS and American Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 11:42 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, the responders discovered a garage in the area “fully engulfed” in flames.

Fire crews were able to control and extinguish the fire without incident and before it could spread. Residents were allowed to return to their homes but the garage was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.