Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Dr. David Hill moved into MorningStar about 10 months ago after his wife died from cancer. David was a dentist for four decades and his wife helped with the practice.

They moved to Arizona when she became sick and he helped her prepare to die. During our interview, he spoke about that time and what he learned. Watch part two of our conversation with David in the video player above. You can watch part one here.