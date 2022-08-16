TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
65°
clear sky
humidity: 57%
wind: 5mph NE
H 69 • L 65

Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Life Lessons

  Published at

Share This
dr hill

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Dr. David Hill moved into MorningStar about 10 months ago after his wife died from cancer. David was a dentist for four decades and his wife helped with the practice.

They moved to Arizona when she became sick and he helped her prepare to die. During our interview, he spoke about that time and what he learned. Watch part two of our conversation with David in the video player above. You can watch part one here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: