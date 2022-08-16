Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Published at
Dr. David Hill moved into MorningStar about 10 months ago after his wife died from cancer. David was a dentist for four decades and his wife helped with the practice.
They moved to Arizona when she became sick and he helped her prepare to die. During our interview, he spoke about that time and what he learned. Watch part two of our conversation with David in the video player above. You can watch part one here.