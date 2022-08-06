Little appoints wife of deceased eastern Idaho lawmaker to Senate seat

The following is a news release from Governor Brad Little.

POCATELLO — Governor Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Senator Mark Nye.

A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.

“Once again, Teresa’s and my sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of Mark Nye – a loyal public servant whose leadership significantly impacted our state,” Governor Little said. “I appreciate Eva stepping up to serve the people of District 29 and the State of Idaho.”

Nye will complete the remainder of her late husband’s term, which ends in January 2023.

“Mark was a man of honor, a kind and loving person who represented Legislative District 29 with distinction,” Nye said. “His absence in the Capitol will be felt by all the citizens of Idaho. I am honored to complete his term in the Idaho Legislature serving District 29,” Nye said.