Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue.

“Students shared concerns about a possible threat to the school after an off-campus altercation in another county,” D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne wrote in an email to parents. “Working closely with school administrators, the Idaho Falls Police Department investigated the concerns, and found there was no credible threat.”

The school was in lockout for around 30 minutes before the all-clear was given shortly before 1 p.m.

Lockout means nobody from outside the school can enter the building but it’s business as usual inside. Kids can move around and classes continue as normal.

During a lockdown situation, teachers and students cannot leave their classrooms, nobody moves around the building and lights are turned off.

Multiple officers rushed to the school and remained on site during the investigation.

“The safety of our students is of paramount concern and during situations like this, not only will our school resource officer handle it but every officer available will go to assist,” Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Officials remind parents to make sure contact information with their child’s school is current so information can be received during critical situations.

Here is the entire message sent to parents from D91:

I wanted to share more information about the incident that happened today at Emerson Alternative School. As you know, the safety and security of our students is always our focus, and today, out of an abundance of caution, Emerson was put on a lockout for a short period of time.

