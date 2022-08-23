Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week.

Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

According to an Idaho State Police report, on Friday at around 12:40 a.m, a trooper was at a stop sign in Bonneville County. The trooper noticed a black-colored motorcycle traveling southbound on North Holmes Avenue. There were no tail lights of any kind showing on the rear of the motorcycle.

The trooper attempted to catch up to the motorcycle before activating emergency lights.

“I observed the motorcycle pulling away from me at a high rate of speed. I activated my emergency lights at the intersection of North Holmes Avenue and Lincoln Road,” the trooper said in the report.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Grover, continued to speed and then turned into the Fred Meyer parking lot. The report said it was dark outside, the motorcycle was a dark color, and no lights were visible from the rear of the motorcycle, including brake lights.

The trooper continued to follow Grover eastbound through the parking lot and observed the motorcycle pull out onto eastbound U.S. Highway 26 at a high rate of speed without stopping. Eventually, Grover turned southbound onto Bennett Avenue and continued southbound into a neighborhood, maintaining a high rate of speed.

“The motorcycle went into a field and lost control. I exited my patrol car and made contact with the rider. While talking with the rider, who verbally identified himself…he suddenly took off running,” the trooper wrote in the report.

The trooper chased Grover. Another officer arrived on the scene with a K9 to assist. Grover was then located in a backyard.

According to documents, Grover had a backpack that was seized. Inside, a trooper found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, cash, a clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance, a Taurus handgun and a can of beer. Tests were run and the substances were found to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

No registration was found on the motorcycle at the time of the report and no VIN was located.

Grover was given a $40,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.