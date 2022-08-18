Musician Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s band manager, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today I’m speaking with Brian Newman. He’s a jazz musician, singer, and trumpet player who has performed all over the world – including Las Vegas, where we recently met.

Brian is Lady Gaga’s band leader and has been friends with the star since before she was famous. He has worked with several other musicians, including Tony Bennett, and is married with one daughter.

I spoke with Brian before one of his late shows at the NoMad Library inside the Park MGM in Vegas. Here’s what I asked him:

When did you start to get interested in music?

When you were my age, what did did you want to do when you grew up?

What is it like to have your own show in Las Vegas?

How did you meet Lady Gaga?

Can you share one of your favorite memories of performing with Lady Gaga on stage?

Who are some musicians you look up to?

How many hours a day do you practice?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Who’s the coolest person you’ve met as a performer?

Do you have any advice for me?

Can you play me a little something?

